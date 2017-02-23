Hall of Fame Game Teams Announced

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 23, 2017) – We now know the two teams that will be in this year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.

It’ll be the Dallas Cowboys against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Hall’s Pete Fierle says they work with the NFL in selecting teams that create a good television match-up, as well as teams having ties to the weekend.

This year’s induction class includes Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and retired Cardinals QB Kurt Warner.

Fierle says ticket packages are on sale now. Individual ticket sales for the game and enshrinement will go on sale beginning March 31.

He says there’s one more announcement coming soon; the act for this year’s Concert for Legends.