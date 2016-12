David Baker, president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Dec. 29, 2016) – With the NFL heavily promoting its Thursday night contests, the new night for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game seems like a good fit.

The Hall announcing Wednesday the game is moving from Sunday night, where it ended up being canceled due to field conditions this year.

The game will be on NBC.

The new-night Friday Enshrinees Gold Jacket Dinner will be on the NFL Network.