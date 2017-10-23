Is Your Halloween Costume Offensive? Maybe Not as Much as You’d Think

Dr. John Huber – Chairman for Mainstream Mental Health, and a mental health professional for over 20 years, weighed in on the issue of “offensive costumes”.

He said that as the U.S. gears up for Halloween, young people are finding that their outfit choices are becoming increasingly limited as institutions from grade schools to major universities clamp down on controversial costumes.

Here are a few costumes to consider avoiding this Halloween.

4. Racially or Culturally Insensitive Costumes

3. Political Costumes

2. The “Sexy [Fill In the Blank]” Costume

1. The “I Wore a Costume But Didn’t Even Try” Costume (If you put in no effort…why bother?)


