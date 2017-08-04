Happening Today: Hall of Fame Fan Fest

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – FanFest is underway on the grounds of the Hall of Fame.

It’s a great time to check out the Hall during Enshrinement Week, with things going on inside and outside.

And, you can park near the Hall on Friday.

Related Content

HOF Development Plan Should Get Council OK
HOFEF Thursday Includes Logo Unveil, Stadium Dedic...
HOF Notifies Fans of Reimbursements
Johnson Controls Adding “Wow” to HOF V...
ODOT: Use West Tusc and 13th Street Exits for HOF
HOF Game, Enshrinement Tickets on Sale