Happy International Beer Day!

August 4th is International Beer Day! The first Friday in August is the day to celebrate all the malty and hoptastical wonders of beer. Did you know that beer may have been invented before bread? That’s right—legend has it that our prehistoric ancestors brewed the first beer from grain before they baked the first loaf of bread! Whether or not the legend is real, many sources trace beer back to 6,000 years ago in Mesopotamia.

This holiday started in 2007 to celebrate the production, consumption, and enjoyment of beer. It’s always the first Friday in August. Today, there are many varieties of beer. Beer is the most popular drink in the world behind water and tea! In some countries, you can even find beer vending machines!

While many local bars, pubs and breweries may host a celebration of their own, don’t worry if there isn’t an official celebration nearby. All you really need to celebrate International Beer Day is good beer and good friends – just grab your pals, grab some brews and go start your own celebration at your favorite local pub.

(The photo is me on the game show “Let’s Ask America” and the answer was NOT Beer….the question was “beverage consumed most on college campuses”. The answer? WATER! Yeah right.)