Happy National Pancake Day! #FunFacts

Start mixing your batter and getting out the syrup because September 26th is National Pancake Day! Also known as hotcakes or flapjacks, pancakes can actually be served at any time and with a variety of toppings or fillings some of which are jam, fruit, syrup, chocolate chips or meat. And get this – there’s archaeological evidence that suggests that pancakes are probably the earliest and most widespread breakfast food eaten in prehistoric societies.
Quick facts about pancakes!
- The earliest known pancakes were made about 12,000 years ago from ground grains and nuts, mixed with water or milk and cook on hot stones.
- The annual pancake race in Olney, Buckinghamshire, dates back to 1454.
- The first ever pancake recipe was found in a English cookbook around the 15th century.
- The earliest use of the expression ‘as flat as a pancake’ was in 1611.
- Aunt Jemima pancake flour was the first ready-mix food to be sold commercially. It was invented in Missouri and introduced in 1889.
- The record for the fastest ever Marathon run while continuously tossing a pancake is 3-hours, 2-minutes and 27-seconds by Mike Cuzzacrea in 1999.
- The record for the highest pancake toss is 31-feet, 1-inch – and it was made in New York in 2010.