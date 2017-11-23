Happy Thanksgiving! Some FUN Facts!

Happy Thanksgiving to all of our listeners – News/Talk 1480 WHBC hopes you are having a wonderful day with friends and family. For all of you who may have to work, be blessed. Here we go…into the holiday season! It feels like summer was here just days ago!
We are thankful you are listening!
The Full Story:
- 53 – Number of colonists at the first Thanksgiving. There were also 90 Wampanoag Indians.
- 3–million – People who journeyed 50-miles or more from home during the Thanksgiving weekend in 2014.
- 50–million The anticipated TV audience for the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
- 4 – Places in the United States named after the holiday’s traditional main course. Turkey Creek Village, Louisiana; Turkey Creek, Arizona; Turkey City, Texas; and Turkey Town, North Carolina.
- 228-million Turkeys the United States were raised in 2015, with Minnesota at the top producer. That is down 4 percent from the number raised during 2014.
- 14-million People who will visit a restaurant for their Thanksgiving meal.
- 4th Ranking of turkey’s popularity throughout the year, following chicken, beef and pork.
- 12-15 – The Weeks to grow a Thanksgiving turkey.
- 88-Percent of those eating turkey on Thanksgiving.
- 70-Percent of Americans who prefer white meat.
- 13-Percent of Americans who cite pumpkin as their favorite pie. Apple pie comes in first with 19 percent.
- 100,000 – The annual number of calls received at Butterball hotline during Thanksgiving season.
- 16 – The average weight of a turkey in pounds.
- 86 – The largest turkey weighed in pounds.
- 4–million – Pounds of turkey in cold storage during April 2015.
- 9-million Barrels of cranberries that will be used on Thanksgiving.
- 5-billion Potatoes that will be (mostly) mashed.
- 9-billion Pounds of butter that will be used
- 36 Years it took to make Thanksgiving a national holiday.
- 75 Number of Thanksgiving football games hosted by Detroit.
- 3-billion pounds – The total weight of sweet potatoes produced by major sweet potato producing states in 2014.
- 3-4 Days food can be safely left in a refrigerator after a Thanksgiving meal (up to 1 year frozen).