Harden, James and Davis are all finalists for the NBA MVP Award.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates following Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, Sunday, April 22, 2018. The Cavaliers defeated the Pacers 104-100. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

It was revealed Wednesday night on TNT prior to Game 2 of the Western Conference finals between Golden State and Houston that James Harden, LeBron James or Anthony Davis will be this year’s NBA MVP…SHOCKER! Harden, widely considered the favorite to take home the hardware, led Houston to a franchise-best 65 wins, but James put together what was arguably the best season of his career while Davis kicked his game into another gear following DeMarcus Cousins’ season-ending injury in January.

The award winners will be revealed at the second annual NBA awards show on June 25. The event will take place in Santa Monica, Calif. and will air live on TNT.