CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Gasoline prices are up, and they could stay that way if “Harvey” has a big impact on refinery and other operations in Texas.

In Canton-Massillon Friday morning, the AAA average price for regular in the daily survey was $2.28 a gallon.

That’s up about 12-cents over the last two days.

AAA says prices were already artificially low due to competition, and that’s a big reason for the increases.