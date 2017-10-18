Does your new car have a spare tire? It probably does not, so you’d better check. A recent survey done the the AAA finds nearly one-third are missing a spare tire. Automakers continue to eliminate spares to meet fuel economy standards. They say it’s an effort to reduce weight and in turn improve fuel economy. The AAA says last year alone they came to the rescue of more than 450,000 members faced with a flat tire whose cars did not have a spare tire.

While new vehicles are equipped with tire pressure monitoring systems that alert drivers to low tire pressure, AAA’s roadside assistance data shows that tire-related problems continue to be one of the top reasons why members call for assistance. Even if drivers do have a spare tire, they are often reaching for their cell phones to call for roadside assistance rather than changing the tire themselves. According to a previous AAA survey, nearly 20 percent (39 million) of U.S. drivers do not know how to change a flat tire.

Some tips from AAA:

Do not assume there’s a spare. When purchasing a new vehicle, always ask for a detailed list of equipment and whether a spare tire can be purchased. Inspect all five tires. Check tire pressures monthly and have all tires inspected as part of routine maintenance. If your vehicle has a spare tire, be sure that it’s properly inflated. Read ahead. If your vehicle is equipped with a tire-inflator kit, read the owner’s manual and understand how it works and its limitations. Check expiration dates. If your vehicle is equipped with a tire-inflator kit, check its expiration date. Most need to be replaced every four to eight years.

SOURCE: Ohio AAA Press Release