Have Suicide Rates Increased 25%?

The short answer is, “yes”, in the last two decadee, according to the CDC.

Dr John Huber, a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Monday morning, gave more details on the crisis, and what is being done about it.

Suicide rates increased by 25% across the United States over nearly two decades ending in 2016, according to research published Thursday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Twenty-five states experienced a rise in suicides by more than 30%, the government report finds.

More than half of those who died by suicide had not been diagnosed with a mental health condition. The other two top 10 causes of death that are on the rise are Alzheimer’s disease and drug overdoses, she noted. In 2016 alone, about 45,000 lives were lost to suicide.

Dr. John Huber (www.mainstreammentalhealth.org) is the Chairman for Mainstream Mental Health, a non-profit organization that brings lasting and positive change to the lives of individuals that suffer from mental health issues. A mental health professional for over twenty years, Dr. Huber is a Clinical Forensic Psychologist, and he is a practitioner with privileges at two long term acute care hospitals.