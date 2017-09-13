Head 2 Head Challenge Winner Week #1

Winner circle below!

It’s Kenny & JT’s “2017 Head 2 Head” Challenge! Every Monday during the NFL season, Kenny & JT will pit two listeners against one another! Up for grabs? A $25 Old Carolina Barbecue gift card. Each listener has to come up with the following:

Which team scores first? Which player will score the first touchdown? What will the half time score be?

Your predictions could make you a winner! Listen for other details! And good luck!

Join our winner’s circle! Congrats to: Week #1 Winner: Tim Jonson of Canton / Week #2: Will it be you?

