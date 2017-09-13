Head 2 Head Challenge Winner Week #1

Winner circle below!

It’s Kenny & JT’s “2017 Head 2 Head” Challenge!  Every Monday during the NFL season, Kenny & JT will pit two listeners against one another!  Up for grabs?  A $25 Old Carolina Barbecue gift card. Each listener has to come up with the following:

  1. Which team scores first?
  2. Which player will score the first touchdown?
  3. What will the half time score be?

Your predictions could make you a winner!  Listen for other details!  And good luck!

Join our winner’s circle!  Congrats to:  Week #1 Winner:  Tim Jonson of Canton / Week #2:  Will it be you?

Related Content

Risky Business – Cavs GM Deals Kyrie Irving ...
Behind The Athlete / Jackson’s Jeret Pallott...
Kenny & JT’s Podcast
Video: Kenny and JT talk with Bob Dibiasio, Clevel...
NFL Stars Talk with Kenny
Ohio State Football Preview Week #2 vs Oklahoma