Head scratch”ers” & more from JT

The real… ALDS, Buckeye football, Monsters hockey, Stark county HS football. Locally, have you seen serpentine hill lately? WOW! The Andy Griffith Show turns 57 this week. “Best sit com ever!” Seinfeld = honorable mention, lol… Someone tried to steal the bronze window covers from the Mckinley Memorial…Really?

The not so real…Light at the end of the tunnel for the Cleveland Browns? IF, & that’s a pretty big IF the Browns beat the J E T S on Sunday they’ll be back on the right track. Won’t they? Do you believe that it’s a problem of ownership, the front office, the coach, the personnel, a curse, all of the above? I thought there was supposed to be parity in the NFL. There’s still 4 winless teams in the league. Problem is, they all seem to be improving every week & the Browns seem to be going in reverse. When will it end? Is it a question of just being the youngest team in the league? really makes you wonder.

On to happier times…We’ve got a full slate of great “local” high school football coming your way on Friday. All games are listed here at whbc.com. The Buckeyes play here on Saturday afternoon at 4 & if you’re heading to Cbus for the game, make sure to stop by & say hello. I’ll be the DJ/MC at the O-Zone tailgate on Lane. The party features live bands, food & beer trucks & the largest outdoor tv to watch the game at 364 W. Lane Ave. in Columbus. more about that later.

We’re still giving away WWE tickets, keep listening to the Kenny & JT show Live @ 3 Monday – Friday on News Talk 1480 WHBC for your chance to win! Jump on board & join the fun (330) 450-1480.

JT updates to appear regularly at whbc.com & don’t forget to like us on facebook too!