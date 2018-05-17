Heading to the Zoo? Which Animal is the Favorite? By Pam Cook | May 17, 2018 @ 7:01 AM Top 10 Favorite Zoo Animals $25 Gift Card to George’s Lounge 1) Penguin 2) Giraffe 3) Lion 4) Tiger 5) Panda (Red or Giant or otherwise) 6) Elephant 7) Polar Bear 8) Meerkat 9) Gorilla 10) Zebra 11) Cheeta 12) Monkey SHARE RELATED CONTENT You Can Eat Romaine! Do you Vacation at the Outer Banks? Here’s a Warning! Senior Skip Day? Senior Prank? Superman Actress Dies Change that Fairy Tale so it Doesn’t Offend? Frankie Lindor’s New Look!