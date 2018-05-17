Heading to the Zoo? Which Animal is the Favorite?
By Pam Cook
May 17, 2018 @ 7:01 AM

Top 10 Favorite Zoo Animals

1) Penguin
2) Giraffe
3) Lion
4) Tiger
5) Panda (Red or Giant or otherwise)
6) Elephant
7) Polar Bear
8) Meerkat
9) Gorilla
10) Zebra

11) Cheeta
12) Monkey

