Headscratch”ers”, or a list of things that make me go hmmm!

Not sure that i know how this post got it’s subtitle (headscracth”ers”) but it sure works. Here are some things that make me go hmmm!

How ironic, the Cavs first game of the season was vs. celtics. Okc first game vs. knicks tonight.

“The Kid” scored 22 on opening night & had 10 assists, scored 17 & only 3 assists the following night & is now 0-2

The Browns have changed QB 20 times in 43 games.

Today is a rare day is major sports gambling. All 4 major league sports play today,nba, mlb, nfl & nhl. Vegas gotta be lovin’ it.

Was Peyton Manning secretly meeting with Browns brass? if so….

Michael Brantley had surgery this week on his ankle. how did he make the post season roster?

Tribe offseason, sign Carlos Santana & let Brantley go & pay him $1 million to let him be a free agent?

How can it be week 9 of the high school football season? where’d the season go?

is the bye week for the buckeyes like freezing the kicker? we’ll find out next week when they host psu.

Sunday at 9 is the season premier of “Walking dead.” Will you watch? Not a fan. JT