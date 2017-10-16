headscratch”n” w/ JT

It would or is real easy to be the Monday morning/Armchair quarterback “talking browns” but even an armchair is too many when you’re talking about 28 starting qb’s since 1999. The idea here is that the Armchair would make QUARTERBACK number 29! So let’s save all the coulda, woulda, shoulda potential draft picks at qb and focus on this. Is there a difference between not playing well & not being a good team? In my opinion, there is. Teams that traditionally or recently have had poor performances don’t play this badly. If the old saying is true & a blind squirrel can find a nut, then a bad football team might snatch a victory from the jaws of a loss. However, this organization seems totally lost. Might as well start at the top. Jimmy Haslam has to be able to identify qualified individuals to handle football operations. From the front office to the players on the field, this organization is beyond the laughing stock of the league. Hard to believe that a billionaire business man who actually owned a minority share of the Pittsburgh Steelers learned nothing from the storied franchise. We could go round & round but the story never ends. Either we don’t have the (brain) capacity to draft correctly, over pay for the wrong free agents, hire the wrong front office, hire the wrong coaches, don’t coach to our strengths. Pick one or all, the problems all persist with no end in sight. I for one will continue to figure all of this out or at least keep on headscratch”n” in search of answers. Oh well, at least we still have the Cavs on the horizon. JT