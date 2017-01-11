HEALTH: Never Eat These Foods When You’re Sick

Welcome to cold and flu season. If you are in the midst of battling some sort of bug, don’t just feed your cold in an effort to get better.

Turns out what you eat could be making you feel a lot worse. Here are the foods you should never eat when you are sick:

Coffee: You might feel like you need the caffeine to get anything done when you are struggling with being sick, but staying hydrated is important to getting well and coffee is a diuretic. That means it will likely dehydrate you and not only make you feel worse but make your sickness last longer.

Orange Juice: If you have a sore throat or a cough you want to avoid the acidity of orange juice. It will actually irritate your already irritated throat and make you feel worse. If you irritate the throat badly enough it will take that much longer to get better as well.

Sweets: Refined sugar temporarily suppresses your ability to fight off bacteria. That means for a few hours after eating cookies you will be letting the germs in your body run wild.

Alcohol: Sure a hot toddy might help you sleep, but just like coffee it’s a diuretic and will dehydrate you.

Fried and fatty foods: Sure, takeout is an easy solution to not cooking when you aren’t feeling well, but greasy food will make nausea worse. (Prevention)