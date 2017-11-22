Heartthrob David Cassidy has Died

DAVID CASSIDY died yesterday at the age of 67. His publicist says he died of complications from dementia.

Sadly, his death isn’t a surprise. Over the weekend, TMZ reported that he was hospitalized in Florida, and his organs were failing. David first revealed that he had dementia back in February.

David became a ‘teen idol’ because of his starring role on “The Partridge Family” back in the ’70s. He played Keith, the son of Shirley Partridge, who was played by his real-life stepmom Shirley Jones. He parlayed that into a singing career, going out on tour singing both Partridge songs as well as originals.

Some of his biggest hits were “Cherish”, “How Can I Be Sure”, “I Think I Love You”, and “I Write the Songs”, which later became Barry Manilow’s signature song.

In recent years, David struggled with alcoholism and substance abuse. He was arrested for DUI three times between 2010 and 2014. He also filed for bankruptcy in 2015.

In 2011, he did “Celebrity Apprentice”, but he was the first to be fired. He regularly toured . . . and occasionally took on TV roles, Broadway productions, and Vegas shows. He was married and divorced three times, and had two kids.