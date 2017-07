CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – There were Flash Flood Warnings up for Tuscarawas and Carroll Counties Sunday evening.

Street flooding was reported in and near New Philadelphia at about 7:45 Sunday night.

The National Weather Service says areas south of Canton generally got an inch-and-a-half of rain, but isolated spots got as much as 3 inches in a short period of time.

There are no advisories in effect now.