CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Mar. 6, 2017) – Canton police say it was a violent crash at the intersection of West Tusc and Raff Avenue Saturday evening that took the life of a city couple.

Investigators say a Jeep Liberty slammed into a Chevy Malibu.

The impact sent the Malibu spinning around and into a utility pole.

Killed were 61-year-old Randy and 53-year-old Brenda Scott.

The other driver was treated and released.

There have been no citations issued in the crash.