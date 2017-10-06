Help For Vegas Victims Suffering PTSD

Shannon Walker heads up Northwest Battle Buddies, a nonprofit that provides free service dogs for veterans with PTSD nationwide. She spoke to Gary Rivers Friday morning about how the survivors of the Las Vegas shootings can overcome emotional wounds –that may be just as tough as recovering from their physical injuries.

Walker says that fear, anxiety and reliving the experience are all common emotions in the days and early weeks afterward. That’s considered a normal response to a traumatic event. These symptoms must persist for more than one month for before a diagnosis of PTSD to be considered likely.

 

