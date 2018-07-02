Help Your Pets Beat the Heat with These Tips from AAA

Kimberly Schwind with AAA was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show with guest host, J David Ress.

She wanted to share some tips for parents and pet owners for use during this summer’s heat wave:

Here’s More

On average, one child dies every 10 days from heatstroke in a vehicle, according to Safe Kids Worldwide. This year alone, at least 13 children have died in hot cars. Pets left in hot cars can die within minutes, or suffer from severe dehydration. During this summer heat wave, AAA urges caregivers and pet owners to take steps to prevent children and pets from dying in hot cars.

Children:

More than half of hot car deaths occur when a caregiver forgets about a quiet child. Others think they’ll just be gone a few minutes, or if they leave the car in the shad and the windows down then it will be alright. But, cars heat up quickly, even on a relatively cool summer day.

In just 10 minutes the temperature in a car can rise 20 degrees

With outside temperatures in the 60s, the temperature inside a car can rise well above 110 degrees. On a 90 degree day like today, the inside of your car can heat up to around 160 degrees in less than 10 minutes!

Cracking the windows or parking in the shade doesn’t do a whole lot to keep the car cool.

Young children are especially susceptible to heat stroke because their bodies heat up three to five times faster than adults’ bodies.

Pets:

Dogs love riding in the car, and it is very tempting to let your dog ride to the store with you. However, you should never leave a pet along in the car; especially during hot weather.

Dogs don’t sweat the same way humans do, so it’s harder for them to cool themselves – A dog’s fur will hold in heat and once their temperature rises, a dog will try to cool itself by panting.

Excessive panting can also be a sign of heat stroke.

Experts say that animals can actually suffer brain damage or even die of heatstroke within just 15 minutes of being trapped inside a hot car!

Prevent Hot Car Deaths:

AAA recommends using the acronym ACT to help prevent hot car tragedies:

A – Avoid heat stroke by never leaving a child alone in a vehicle – even for a minute.

– Avoid heat stroke by never leaving a child alone in a vehicle – even for a minute. C – Create a system to help remember that the child is in the vehicle. For example, keep a stuffed toy in the car seat when the child is not seated there, and move it to the front seat when the child is in the vehicle, or keep the diaper bag in the front seat when transporting the child.

– Create a system to help remember that the child is in the vehicle. For example, keep a stuffed toy in the car seat when the child is not seated there, and move it to the front seat when the child is in the vehicle, or keep the diaper bag in the front seat when transporting the child. T – Take action. On Aug. 29, 2017 a new law took effect enabling Ohioans to take action if they see a child or pet trapped in a hot car. If the door is locked and the police have been called, a passerby can break a car window without fear of being sued for the damage or charged criminally.

In addition, parents should never let their children play around the car. Make sure to lock the vehicle, including the trunk, and close the windows when the car is not in use. Also, keep the keys and remote out of reach.

Additional information on kids and heat stroke is available at SafeSeats4Kids.aaa.com.

As North America’s largest motoring and leisure travel organization, AAA provides more than 58 million members with travel-, insurance-, financial- and automotive-related services. Since its founding in 1902, the not-for-profit, fully tax-paying AAA has been a leader and advocate for the safety and security of all travelers. AAA clubs can be visited online at AAA.com.

###