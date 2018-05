CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – There will be one less high school in Canton next school year.

On the 50th anniversary of its existence, Heritage Christian School announces it will only be open for students age 3 through grade 5 in 2018-2019.

There were just 39 students in the high school this year.

Superintendent Sharla Elton says the move will strengthen the school as a good option for younger students.