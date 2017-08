Heritage Christian School of Canton

As our series on Stark County, Ohio area #schools, today we have Todd Bentzel , Director of Development, Sharla Elton, Superintendent & Principal, and Bryan Brooks, Student at Heritage Christian School of Canton Ohio visit the #WHBC studios to talk with Gary Rivers.Stream #News #Talk 1480 WHBC at WHBC.com

Posted by News-Talk 1480 WHBC on Friday, August 25, 2017