Be a Hero! Help Grant Wishes at the Wish-A-Thon

It’s the 10th year for the WHBC/Aultcare event that raises much-needed funds, so that Wishes Can Happen can grant wishes for sick children in Stark County!

Hello Everyone. This is Gary Rivers, I wanted to send this special invitation to all of my friends on Facebook to join me at the Wish-A-Thon this year.

This year is our “Million Dollar Drive”. We are asking our listeners and other friends to help “just a little bit more” this year — and put us over that $1 million dollar mark in total donations.

It can happen.

And it must.

Please join us at Springbrook Plaza for our 36 hour marathon event. We’re broadcasting from 6am Thursday, until the final donation is brought in at approximately 6p Friday evening.

HOW YOU CAN DONATE