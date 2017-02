If you missed The Week That Was with Joe Palmisano this past Saturday – a great conversation about heroin in our community and the fight against it. ┬áHis guests were Stark County Judge Frank Forchione, Canton Police Chief Bruce Lawver, Pastor Walter Moss and Comquest’s Keith Hochadel.

Heroin still kills – a panel discussion on The Week That Was with Joe Palmisano Posted by News-Talk 1480 WHBC on Saturday, February 25, 2017