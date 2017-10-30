Hey What Happened? from JT

Hey, what happened while I was in Columbus?

Mckinley lost to Massillon…Have you heard? Yeah, Yeah, kudos to all the Tiger fans. I’ll take some fries with that crow!

Playoff match-ups for all 7 Stark County High School teams are posted here at whbc.com. Good Luck to all.

The World Series….Astros lead 3-2. Does anyone care?

The Buckeyes, Oh….Those Buckeyes, made you wait for it but what an epic come from behind victory against PSU to solidify the National Championship hopes plus re-establish quarterback J.T. Barrett as a Heisman hopeful. 33 of 39 completions for 328 yards against the #2 team in the country, 4 TD’s & 95 yards rushing will do that for ya.

The Browns proved that they can stink on either side of the pond! SHOCKER!

Cavs not much better. It’s early!

This week, we will continue to fix the Browns, not watch the World Series & continue to find free agents for our fantasy football teams.

