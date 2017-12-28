Hey Jimmy! Here are some Keys to KEEPING your resolution!

Yesterday I listed 5 New Year’s Resolutions for Cleveland fans (shoulda said for Jimmy). Today’s offering is a list for keeping those resolutions with the help of psychcentral.com set to my theory for Jimmy Haslem.

Keep it simple – Don’t set the bar to high. I’ve said all along that in order to run we must CRAWL first. Forget about walking, we’ll save that for another day. the analogy here is that baby steps are required in order to build a franchise from the bottom up & become competitive before the Browns can truly compete in the NFL. The roster has already been broken down & we’re constantly reminded how young this team is.

Choose carefully – We all know that the Browns have 5 draft picks in the first 2 rounds (2 first round picks, 3 second round picks & 2 picks each in the 4th, 5th, & 6). The First Rounders especially must be impact players. We can’t afford any more Mingo’s or Manziel’s or Weeden’s or Richardson’s or Ewing’s…Sorry! hadn’t realised the list would go on & on… Gilbert’s, Kizer’s, Coleman’s, See?

Be realistic – With all the cap space & draft picks in the world, this team is still light years away from elite franchises like NE or Pitt.

Create bite-sized proportions – Baby steps. A fan base that hasn’t seen a winning season in a loooooooong time can probably live with simple improvements or at least some sign of growth.

Plan a time-frame – Sashi Brown may have had this right. It was supposed to be a 3 year process to rebuild the Browns but focusing solely on an analytical approach while winning 1 game in 2 years is not the way I think he envisioned it. Time frame? your guess is as good as mine!

So there you have it Jimmy. Set the resolution & stick to it!