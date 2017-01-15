Hidden Figures

To me, a great movie is one that accomplishes what the director set out to accomplish.

It did more than that.

Ted Melfi researched the incredibly true story of Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughn and Mary Jackson — three brilliant African American women who worked at NASA and did some amazing work that was crucial to John Glenn making it into orbit in 1961 —

He met Johnson, now 98 — he met with NASA historians.

This movie is both historically accurate and pure pleasure to watch — as these three women smart, hardworking and ambitious women take on rascism and sexism qithin the walls of NASA….and they, and the country come out on top.

It’s funny. It’s inspiring. It’s a feel-good movie that inspires everyone in the audience to look beyond skin color.

You’ll love this movie. I promise.

Critics gave it 93%

Audience: 94%

I’m with them. This is a must-see movie in 2017.

I’m Gary Rivers and that’s what’s happening at the movies..

Tune in at 6:50 each Monday morning for my latest review and a chance to win a pair of tickets to see your next movie, from Cinemark Theaters