High Winds Bring Down Wires, Trees, Power

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Mar. 8, 2017) – As predicted, strong winds are causing problems around the area today, Wednesday.

Downed wires have started grass fires; there are some roads blocked by trees and wires.

Both Ohio Edison and AEP ask that you report your outage so the power can be restored as quickly as possible.

The Wind Advisory for Stark and surrounding counties remains in effect until 7 p.m.

