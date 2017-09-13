Hispanic Heritage Celebration in Canton on Saturday

The 2nd annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration will be held this Saturday at the McKinley downtown campus from 1:30 to 4:30pm. Student Handy Mejia-Compton & EL teacher Kat Brooks joined Gary Rivers on Wednesday to talk about the event.

Hispanic Heritage Celebration Handy Mejia-Compton & EL teacher Kat Brooks from Canton City School District are in studio with Gary Rivers to talk about #Hispanic #heritage #celebration on #News #Talk 1480 #WHBCCanton, Ohio Stark County, Ohio Posted by News-Talk 1480 WHBC on Wednesday, September 13, 2017