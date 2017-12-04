Hit Skip Unsolved

An investigation continues into a hit skip after the Division II high school football state championship Thursday night. Brian Langenek of Green contacted 1480 WHBC news asking for help in finding the driver:

14-year old Jacob Langenek is out of the hospital now, he suffered several fractures. His dad says the fact that he’s a big kid probably saved his life. The teen was thrown over the hood of the car. It happened at Fulton Drive and Stadium Park Drive. If you have any information you should call the Canton Police Department who is investigating.