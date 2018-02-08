Ho Hum… just another boring trade deadline

Is overhaul to big of a word?

The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired Rodney Hood and George Hill in a three-way deal with the Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings , league sources told ESPN on Thursday.

The Cavaliers will send Iman Shumpert and a 2020 second-round pick via the Miami Heat to the Kings in the deal.

Sacramento acquires Joe Johnson from Utah, who gets Jae Crowder and Derrick Rose from Cleveland, sources said.

Cavaliers, who also traded IT and Channing Frye to the Lakers for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr.

Cleveland also shipped D. Wade to the Miami Heat.

Gee, other than Lebron James, do the Cavs have anyone to suit up tomorrow night against the Hawks? lol

With roughly 30 games remaining, should this team come together, it should be a very interesting race to the finish in the Eastern conference.

At the time of this posting, there was still time remaining until the 3pm trade deadline. We will post any other moves should they happen.