HOF CLASS OF 2017 PRESENTERS

GROUP INCLUDES TWO WIVES, A SON, HIGH SCHOOL COACH, NFL COACH, TEAMMATE, AND AGENT/FRIEND.

The Class of 2017 – MORTEN ANDERSEN, TERRELL DAVIS, KENNY EASLEY, JERRY JONES, JASON TAYLOR, LaDAINIAN TOMLINSON and KURT WARNER – will be honored and celebrated during the Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls in Canton, Ohio on Aug. 3-6.

MORTEN ANDERSEN – Sebastian Andersen, Morten’s son

TERRELL DAVIS – Neil Schwartz, Terrell’s agent & friend

KENNY EASLEY – Tommy Rhodes, Kenny’s high school coach

JERRY JONES – Gene Jones, Jerry’s wife

JASON TAYLOR – Jimmy Johnson, Jason’s coach with Dolphins

LaDAINIAN TOMLINSON – Lorenzo Neal, LaDainian’s teammate with Chargers

KURT WARNER – Brenda Warner, Kurt’s wife

This morning on Canton’s Morning News, we spoke to Pete Fierle, Chief of Staff & Vice President of Communications at the Pro Football Hall of Fame: