HOF CLASS OF 2017 PRESENTERS

GROUP INCLUDES TWO WIVES, A SON, HIGH SCHOOL COACH, NFL COACH, TEAMMATE, AND AGENT/FRIEND.
The Class of 2017 – MORTEN ANDERSEN, TERRELL DAVIS, KENNY EASLEY, JERRY JONES, JASON TAYLOR, LaDAINIAN TOMLINSON and KURT WARNER – will be honored and celebrated during the Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls in Canton, Ohio on Aug. 3-6.
MORTEN ANDERSEN – Sebastian Andersen, Morten’s son
TERRELL DAVIS – Neil Schwartz, Terrell’s agent & friend
KENNY EASLEY – Tommy Rhodes, Kenny’s high school coach
JERRY JONES – Gene Jones, Jerry’s wife
JASON TAYLOR – Jimmy Johnson, Jason’s coach with Dolphins
LaDAINIAN TOMLINSON – Lorenzo Neal, LaDainian’s teammate with Chargers
KURT WARNER – Brenda Warner, Kurt’s wife
This morning on Canton’s Morning News, we spoke to Pete Fierle, Chief of Staff & Vice President of Communications at the Pro Football Hall of Fame: