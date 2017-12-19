Home Improvement Expert Offers Affordable Tips to Winterize Your Home
By Gary Rivers
|
Dec 19, 2017 @ 12:34 PM
Kraeutler

Tom Kraeutler is co-host of the nationally syndicated home improvement radio program The Money Pit, and author of My Home, My Money Pit:  Your Guide to Every Home Improvement Adventure.  He earned his home improvement stripes as a professional home inspector, amassing over 20 years experience learning how houses are put together, and how they fall apart!

As a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Tuesday morning, Tom answered these questions:

 

  • Holiday season is peak season for household guests – what are some easy ways to make our homes really shine?
  • Winter season means winter weather.  How do we protect our homes against ice and water damage?
  • If we are finally taking that Caribbean cruise or mountain ski trip, what can we do to secure the home in our absence?

