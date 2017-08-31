Home Improvement Projects That Pay

Home Improvement Expert Tom Kraeutler, of radio’s “The Money Pit” was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Thursday morning. He offered up several valuable tips and easy upgrades that that enhance livability, boost resale value, and provide the most bang for your buck.

One of the most common questions that Nationally Syndicated Home Improvement Expert Tom Kraeutler gets on his radio show is, “which home improvements are most worth the time and expense.” For most people their home is their largest investment and the place where they spend most of their time, so prioritizing upgrades is key.