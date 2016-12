CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Dec. 26, 2016) – It was a big turnout.

Over 700 people got a Christmas Eve meal, clothing and more at the “Share the Warmth” event at the Martin Center in Canton.

At times, the line of people wrapped around the outside of the building.

But our Gary Rivers says there was plenty of food for all.

Leftovers were donated to the Refuge of Hope.