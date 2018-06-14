Homeless Man Faces Kidnapping Charge for Taking Ex’s Young Son
By Jim Michaels
|
Jun 14, 2018 @ 5:54 AM
Damone Umbles (Courtesy Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A homeless man who has been staying in Canton faces kidnapping and other charges, after police say he left his ex-girlfriend’s house with her 2-year-old son in the car.

Police also believe 29-year-old Damone Umbles was intoxicated while he had the child in the car without a safety seat.

They say he took off from pursuing police both in the car and on foot before being arrested at Gross Avenue and 17th Street NE early Tuesday.

He was in court on Wednesday.

The court website indicates he has been ordered to stay away from the woman and her son.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Argument Between Neighbors on Alliance Front Porch Turns Deadly AAA Tips for Those Summertime Vacation Trips Meals on Wheels Volunteers Carry Hot Lunches, Tablet Computers Tusc EMA: Inventorying Flood Losses, Disaster Declaration Unlikely Plain Animal Rescue Needs Help With 21 Cats Left on Doorstep ambulance-emergency-help-911 NE Canton Man Shoots Unknown, Insistent Visitor Outside His Home Monday Night