CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A homeless man who has been staying in Canton faces kidnapping and other charges, after police say he left his ex-girlfriend’s house with her 2-year-old son in the car.

Police also believe 29-year-old Damone Umbles was intoxicated while he had the child in the car without a safety seat.

They say he took off from pursuing police both in the car and on foot before being arrested at Gross Avenue and 17th Street NE early Tuesday.

He was in court on Wednesday.

The court website indicates he has been ordered to stay away from the woman and her son.