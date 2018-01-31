Homeless and At-Risk Kids Have Advocates at Sheltercare Programs
By Gary Rivers
|
Jan 31, 2018 @ 6:34 AM

Gary Rivers will address the problem of homelessness, child abuse and family violence when he interviews Kim Polatas of Sheltercare.

Sheltercare offers several programs to help youth between the ages of 6 and 21.

Programs address the issues of child abuse and family violence, and the underlying social, environmental, and medical factors that can contribute to this devastating social issue.  Its main goal is to ensure all are raised in a healthy and safe environment while developing the necessary social and emotional skills to become active members of society.

 

http://www.sc72.org/

 

 

