One of the highlights of my radio career was working with this man, who I consider one of the greatest public servants I’ve ever met. Congressman Ralph Regula passed away Wednesday night at the age of 92. We need more like him. And in today’s political climate, that is even more evident. When I met him he was welcoming, respectful, smart and always forthcoming. I was so impressed and I never ever thought to ask his party affiliation….the ultimate across the aisle guy…..don’t get me wrong…we all knew where he stood on issues but more than that he was all about getting things done…especially for the folks in Stark County. His legacy is unmatched by any in Northeast Ohio. I am honored to have known him. RIP Congressman.