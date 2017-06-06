Hoover Historical Center Is Open For Tours

Hoover Historical Center’s Megan L. Pellegrino and Ann Haines joined Gary Rivers on Tuesday morning to talk about the significance of the Hoover legacy to North Canton and all of Stark County.

Its the History of the Hoover Vacuums North America with the Hoover Historical Center/Walsh University, North Canton on The Gary Rivers Show on News Talk 1480 #WHBC & #streaming #live at whbc.comWalsh University North Canton, Ohio Stark County, Ohio Hoover vacuum

Posted by News-Talk 1480 WHBC on Tuesday, June 6, 2017

PHOTOS OF GARY’S VISIT TO THE HOOVER HISTORICAL CENTER:

