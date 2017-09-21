Hoover Park To Host Meals on Wheels Event Thursday

Kara White, a marketing specialist with Meals on Wheels called Gary Rivers today, from the park, to talk about the importance of today’s event.

“Put Hunger in Park” admission is free, and the fundraiser is open to the public from p to 10pm this afternoon. There will be entertainment and activities for all ages, including local band The Hitmen, two 50/50 raffles, a cornhole tournament, a bocce ball tournament, a putting contest, a hula-hoop hoop contest, inflatables, rock climbing, crafts, prizes, and – most importantly – plenty of Meals on Wheels

Of course, the food fest would not be complete without delicious options for dining and drinking! Meals on Wheels is proud to have a mixture of dishes available, with Barrio Tacos, Beckham’s B & M BBQ, GyroGeorge, Lobster Louie’s, Manna Truck, and Taste of Nawlins all participating in the fundraiser. Peace, Love, & Little Donuts of Canal Fulton and Popsmith will also be present with donuts and popsicles for dessert.

For guests over 21, Esber Beverage and Royal Docks Brewing will supply a variety of craft and domestic beers, as well as several selections of wine. Guests will also have the opportunity to taste Meals on Wheels’ very own food at the agency’s Taste of MOW “food truck!”

The fundraiser does more than offer entertaining activities and tasty food and drinks, though. It also invites the whole community to learn more about Meals on Wheels of Stark & Wayne Counties.

For more information about “Put Hunger in Park,” please visit https://www.mow-starkwayne.org/main-event-2017, or contact Meals on Wheels’ office at 330-832-7220.