House Committee OKs Payday Bill, May Vote Likely
By Jim Michaels
|
Apr 24, 2018 @ 6:48 AM
Ohio Statehouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – After hearing it early and often from industry lobbyists, an Ohio House committee has OK’d payday lending legislation that covers up some of the loopholes in the landmark 2008 payday lending law.

The bill would allow short-term lenders to charge a 28% interest rate plus a monthly 5% fee on the first $400 loaned, and monthly payments could not exceed 5% of a borrower’s gross monthly income.

Interim House Speaker Kirk Schuring says he’d like to go for a full House vote next month.

