House Seeks Better Education Funding Formula

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 13, 2017) – Canton State Rep Kirk Schuring says the House will keep looking at ways to improve the education funding formula in the upcoming two-year state budget.

Governor John Kasich’s proposed budget distributes the dollars based on enrollment data, meaning 11 of Stark County’s 17 public school districts would see cuts.

Schuring says many legislators are concerned by this approach. That includes the House Finance Committee Chair.

He also recently met with Stark County Educational Service Center Superintendent Joe Chaddock on finding a better approach for the local schools.

The House has until the end of April to pass its version of the budget and then send it to the Senate for further revising.