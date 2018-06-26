Houston’s James Harden Wins NBA MVP Award Over LeBron

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, right, drives to the basket against Houston Rockets' James Harden in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Coming off a career season, Houston’s James Harden held off the Cavalier’s LeBron James to win the NBA MVP Award. LeBron was denied his fifth MVP trophy despite averaging 27.5 points and career-highs of 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds while playing in all 82 games in a regular season for the first time in his career.

The finally vote tally showed Harden recieved 86 first-place votes and 15 second-place votes. James, meanwhile, totaled 738 points, getting 15 first-place votes, 79 second-place votes and seven third-place votes.