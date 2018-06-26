Houston’s James Harden Wins NBA MVP Award Over LeBron

Coming off a career season, Houston’s James Harden held off the Cavalier’s LeBron James to win the NBA MVP Award. LeBron was denied his fifth MVP trophy despite averaging 27.5 points and career-highs of 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds while playing in all 82 games in a regular season for the first time in his career.
The finally vote tally showed Harden recieved 86 first-place votes and 15 second-place votes. James, meanwhile, totaled 738 points, getting 15 first-place votes, 79 second-place votes and seven third-place votes.