Hoverboard Battery May be Culprit in North Canton Fire
By Jim Michaels
|
Jul 9, 2018 @ 5:54 AM

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A hoverboard may have exploded in a North Canton home Friday night, causing $20,000 in fire, smoke and water damage.

The city’s fire department says the fire originated near a battery-operated hoverboard which was in the basement of the home in the 400 block of Dillon Circle NE.

A teenage boy who was the only person home at the time of the fire says he heard a bang from the basement, the smoke alarm went off, and he exited the house.

North Canton firefighters are also investigating a house fire in the 300 block of Pershing Avenue NE Sunday evening.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

ODOT: Route 21 Closing Between Navarre and Beach City Area Ramirez Will Start, Plus 4 Other Indians Headed to The All-Star Game Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Jackson Assessing Water Damage at Canton South Following Pipe Break City Proposes Pedestrian Span to Replace 3rd Street SE Bridge Cars Stranded in Flood Waters, Some People Rescued