Hoverboard Battery May be Culprit in North Canton Fire

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A hoverboard may have exploded in a North Canton home Friday night, causing $20,000 in fire, smoke and water damage.

The city’s fire department says the fire originated near a battery-operated hoverboard which was in the basement of the home in the 400 block of Dillon Circle NE.

A teenage boy who was the only person home at the time of the fire says he heard a bang from the basement, the smoke alarm went off, and he exited the house.

North Canton firefighters are also investigating a house fire in the 300 block of Pershing Avenue NE Sunday evening.