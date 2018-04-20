How Clean is the Air You Breathe, Really?

Paul Billings, American Lung Association, National Senior Vice President, Advocacy is a guest on the Gary Rivers Show at 10:05a Friday morning.

American Lung Association’s 19th Annual “State of the Air 2018” Report Finds Ohio Residents are Among the Nearly 134 Million Americans Exposed to Unhealthy Air

A new report from the American Lung Association found 133.9 million Americans—more than four in 10 (41%), lived in counties with unhealthful levels of either ozone or particle pollution from 2014 to 2016, placing them at risk for premature death and other serious health effects such as lung cancer, asthma attacks, cardiovascular damage, and developmental and reproductive harm.

The American Lung Association’s 2018 “State of the Air” report, to be released on April 18, is the 19th annual air quality report card for counties throughout the U.S. The report ranks cities based on the two most widespread and dangerous outdoor air pollutants – ozone pollution and particle pollution. The report aims to help people understand the dangers of air pollution so they can protect themselves and their families.

The trends reported in this year’s report, which covers data collected by states, cities, counties, tribes and federal agencies in 2014-2016, reflect the ongoing challenges to reduce each pollutant in the changing political and outdoor climate.