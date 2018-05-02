How In The World Did The Cavs Win Game 1 In Toronto?

FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue yells to his team in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. A person familiar with the decision says Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is expected to resume his duties on Thursday against Washington. Lue, who has been away from the team since March 19 because of health issues, will be back on the bench when the Cavs host the Wizards, said the person who spoke Wednesday, April 4, 2018, to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation. (AP Photo/Alex Goodlett, File)

They shouldn’t have won. Game 1 was Toronto’s for the taking and yet Tyronn Lue’s Cavaliers grabbed victory from the jaws of defeat north of the boarder!

Whatever It Takes!

I’m still not sure how they did it, but the Cavaliers found a way to win Game 1 in Toronto despite a quick turn around after playing a 7th game to beat Indiana on Sunday. A game that exhausted LeBron James and didn’t give the team much time to prepare for their new opponent, the Raptors.

So lets look back at this improbable win.

It would come as no surprise that the Cavs started poorly and trailed by 14 after the 1st quarter.

They trailed by 14 again in the 2nd quarter.

They only trailed by 3 at halftime, but another bad start to the 3rd quarter, a 12-4 run by Toronto put the Raptors up 11.

Toronto would then increase that lead to 13 points with 5:08 to go in the 3rd.

But then the Cavs cut it to 5 at the end of the 3rd quarter with LeBron sitting on the bench for the final 2:33 of the 3rd.

Toronto responded by scoring the first 5 points of the 4th quarter to push the lead back to double-digits at 92-82.

However the Cavs cut Toronto’s lead to 4 with 5:06 left to go.

The Raptors led by 2 and had the ball with :50 left as LeBron James was only 2-8 shooting the ball in the fourth quarter at that point.

But then with :30 left LeBron James hit an 11 foot fall away jump shot to tie the game at 105.

The Raptors would then have 4 shots in the last :30 to take the lead and possibly win the game. Fred VanVleet missed a three point shot, DeMar DeRozan misses a tip in, CJ Miles misses a tip in and Jonas Valanciunas misses a tip in and the Cavaliers finally grabbed the rebound with :00.6 left in the game.

LeBron James had a chance to win it at the buzzer with a 21 foot jump shot, but he was off the mark and we are headed to overtime tied at 105–105.

Remember the Cavaliers were down 10 points at the beginning of the fourth quarter and LeBron James would have a terrible shooting the fourth quarter making only three of 10 shots and yet the Cavaliers somehow forced overtime.

When Kyle Korver hit the Cavaliers first shot in overtime, a long three pointer, it gave Cleveland its first lead of the game at 108–105, a lead amazingly they would never relinquish.

When Tristan Thompson got an offense of rebound off a LeBron James miss and scored with 2:17 left in overtime, the Cavaliers lead was six at 113-107.

Those would be the final points scored by the Cavs in this game. That’s right, the Cavaliers did not score a single point in the final 2:17 of overtime and yet they held on to win 113-112 as Fred VanVleet missed a three point shot with :03 left for Toronto allowing the Cavaliers to steal a Game 1 win in Canada, 113-112.

LeBron James did have a triple/double with 26p-11r-13a in this contest, but only made 3 of his last 15 shots. Kevin Love finished the game shooting 3-13 and didn’t reach double digits in points and yet the Cavaliers found a way to win and steal home-court advantage from the Raptors.

I guess the Cavs motto fits this team, “Whatever It Takes”!