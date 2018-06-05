How Much do you Care about the Environment?

June 5th is World Environment Day! World Environment Day, or W.E.D., is an event created by the United Nations. Its goal is to encourage people to talk about environmental issues, spread awareness, and to see political action taken to help the planet.

This day has been celebrated since 1972. One country or city is chosen to host the events every year, and the organization comes up with a slogan to promote the festivities. This year, events will be held in Italy, and the slogan is “Seven Billion Dreams. One Planet. Consume with Care.”