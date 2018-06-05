How Much do you Care about the Environment?

June 5th is World Environment Day! World Environment Day, or W.E.D., is an event created by the United Nations. Its goal is to encourage people to talk about environmental issues, spread awareness, and to see political action taken to help the planet.
This day has been celebrated since 1972. One country or city is chosen to host the events every year, and the organization comes up with a slogan to promote the festivities. This year, events will be held in Italy, and the slogan is “Seven Billion Dreams. One Planet. Consume with Care.”
- Recycling one aluminum can saves enough energy to run a TV for three hours.
- Only 1% of the world’s water supply is usable, 97% are the oceans and 2% is frozen.
- The amount of water on Earth is constant, and continually recycled over time: some of the water you drink will have passed through a dinosaur.
- The amount of wood and paper we throw away each year is enough to heat 50,000,000 homes for 20 years.
- Rainforests are being cut down at the rate of 100 acres per minute.
- If you walk a mile along an average US highway, you will see, on average about 1,457 pieces of litter.
- Paper can be recycled only six times. After that, the fibers are too weak to hold together.
- When you throw plastic bags and other plastic materials in the ocean, it kills as many as 1 million sea creatures annually.
- The world’s oldest trees are more than 4,600 years old.