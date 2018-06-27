How Much Will the 4th of July Cost You?

- According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, a typical July 4th cookout for 10 people should only set you back $55.07 or about $5.51 per person
With the July 4th holiday just a week away, there are bound to be a bunch of people hosting cookouts and barbecues, which can get costly. But according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, it doesn’t have to be.
The group put out their annual report on the cost of a typical July 4th cookout, and they claim a bash for 10 people should only set you back $55.07…TOTAL. That’s right, you only need to spend about $5.51 per person. Not only does that number sounds low (I mean seriously where do they go shopping?) it is actually a slight decrease (less than 1%) from last year.
The amount is based on 96 volunteer shoppers in 28 states, checking retail prices at their local grocery store to determine the overall costs. And believe it or not, the $55.07 doesn’t just have you serving a few measly burgers and dogs.
According to the report, that cost will get you:
- eight quarter-pound hamburgers and buns with cheese slices
- eight hotdogs and buns
- four pounds of pork spare ribs
- ketchup and mustard
- three pounds of Deli potato salad
- 28-ounces of baked beans
- 15 ounces of corn chips
- two quarts of lemonade
- two quarts of chocolate milk
- four pounds of watermelon for dessert
