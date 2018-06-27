How Much Will the 4th of July Cost You?

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, a typical July 4th cookout for 10 people should only set you back $55.07 or about $5.51 per person

The amount is based on 96 volunteer shoppers in 28 states checking retail prices at their local grocery store to determine the overall costs

The meal will include hotdogs, burgers, ribs, potato salad and more

With the July 4th holiday just a week away, there are bound to be a bunch of people hosting cookouts and barbecues, which can get costly. But according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, it doesn’t have to be.

The group put out their annual report on the cost of a typical July 4th cookout, and they claim a bash for 10 people should only set you back $55.07…TOTAL. That’s right, you only need to spend about $5.51 per person. Not only does that number sounds low (I mean seriously where do they go shopping?) it is actually a slight decrease (less than 1%) from last year.

The amount is based on 96 volunteer shoppers in 28 states, checking retail prices at their local grocery store to determine the overall costs. And believe it or not, the $55.07 doesn’t just have you serving a few measly burgers and dogs.

According to the report, that cost will get you:

eight quarter-pound hamburgers and buns with cheese slices

eight hotdogs and buns

four pounds of pork spare ribs

ketchup and mustard

three pounds of Deli potato salad

28-ounces of baked beans

15 ounces of corn chips

two quarts of lemonade

two quarts of chocolate milk

four pounds of watermelon for dessert

Source: American Farm Bureau Federation